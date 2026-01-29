The Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved the plan to construct 261,000 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) across the state by June 2026. Andhra cabinet approves plan to build 261K houses under PMAY by June 2026

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, state information and public relations minister Kolusu Parthasarathy said it was decided to provide a government guarantee for Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) to secure a ₹4,451 crore term loan from HUDCO.

“The loan will be utilised for construction of housing units and infrastructure under PMAY (Urban). The government aims to complete and hand over 261,000 houses across the state by June 2026,” the minister said.

Parthasarathy said nearly 100,000 applications were received seeking houses or house sites under PMAY. “Preliminary assessments suggest around 75,000 applicants may qualify, while surveys indicate about 25,000 families do not currently own house sites,” he said.

The chief minister instructed officials to complete all pending PMAY houses by October 2026, while additional housing projects will be taken up thereafter. “The coalition government’s long-term goal is to ensure permanent housing or house sites for all eligible poor families in Andhra Pradesh by 2029,” he said.

The cabinet approved cancellation of certain plots allotted under land pooling in Amaravati capital region, as they were not “vastu-compliant.” Commercial plots affected by road hits from west-southwest and south-southwest directions and plots impacted due to widening from smaller roads to larger roads will be treated as objectionable.

“The cabinet authorised the AP Capital Region Development Authority commissioner to cancel such plots and allot alternative plots through a lottery system, provided the plots have not been transferred to third parties,” the minister said.

A total of 112 plots were identified with Vaastu-related and alignment issues, and beneficiaries will be given replacements. Vacant plots after cancellation may be utilised for other public purposes, he said.

The cabinet decided to increase the maximum land allocation for recognised national and state political parties at constituency headquarters. Instead of 0.30 acres, parties without their own land or buildings can now be allotted up to 0.50 acres of government land on lease. “The annual lease rent has been fixed at ₹1,000 per year for 0.50 acres, subject to specified conditions,” the minister said.