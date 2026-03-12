Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed district collectors to focus on investment proposals and continuously take measures to attract industries across districts. Andhra CM Naidu asks collectors to step up efforts to attract investments

Reviewing investment proposals during the second day of the sixth District Collectors' Conference here, the chief minister stressed the need for proactive efforts by collectors to bring investments into the state.

"Steps must be taken to ensure investments coming into the state are grounded quickly. If investments come, employment opportunities for local youth will increase," Naidu said.

He noted that increased investments will increase the per capita income of people across the state.

Naidu said the government is developing Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Tirupati as Economic Region Development areas to accelerate industrial and economic growth.

According to the CM, Industries Secretary N Yuvaraj will oversee the Visakhapatnam region, Municipal Administration Special Principal Secretary Suresh will supervise Amaravati and Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena will handle Tirupati.

He said the officials will take responsibility for industries, investments and economic development in their respective regions while coordinating closely with district collectors.

Naidu instructed collectors to regularly review investment proposals and ensure projects are grounded quickly by expediting approvals and completing land allocations.

He emphasised that industries can begin production quickly only when water supply and basic infrastructure are ensured.

Highlighting infrastructure development, Naidu said an industrial cluster has been designed at Orvakal where facilities, including an airport have already been established.

He added that Kopparthi village in Kadapa district should also be developed as a major industrial cluster in the coming years.

The chief minister instructed collectors to hold district-level meetings on investments and take initiative in attracting industries based on local opportunities.

He also announced that district-wise rankings will be introduced based on speed of doing business to create competition among collectors.

Naidu alleged that during the previous YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024, investors were reluctant to come to the state due to the policies.

He claimed that an automotive battery company had set up its corporate office in Tirupati but was forced to move out under the previous administration.

According to Naidu, lands allotted to industries during the earlier TDP government between 2014 and 2019 were allegedly used for other purposes by the previous government.

Naidu said a Hyderabad-like ecosystem is now being planned across Andhra Pradesh to promote balanced development in all districts.

He observed that if industries cannot be established in some districts, sectors such as tourism, IT, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises or agriculture should be promoted.

The CM said that development strategies should be designed based on the strengths and advantages of each district to attract investments.

The TDP supremo also directed collectors and ministers not to focus only on their own areas but to work for the overall development of the state.

