Andhra CM planning public interaction on lines of PM’s monthly Mann Ki Baat

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is contemplating introduction of a public interaction programme on the lines of Mann Ki Baat programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people familiar with the matter said. Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly session in Amaravati. (ANI)

The chief minister briefly mentioned the idea during his speech in the state assembly on Wednesday. He said he was working out a programme that would facilitate direct communication with the public.

Naidu also discussed the idea with his party leaders and also the cabinet colleagues and sought their suggestions on the format of interacting with the public – whether it should be on the lines of Mann Ki Baat programme of Modi or improvise it to make it appealing to the people of the state.

“The modalities are being worked out. In all probability, the once-in-a-month programme is likely to be introduced from January 14, coinciding with Sankranti festival, which is very auspicious for the Telugu people,” a senior TDP functionary said.

The initiative is expected to address government policies, social issues, and significant events through audio and video formats. The chief minister might choose television media to address the people, which would be telecast by various channels. “The government would buy half-an-hour or one-hour slots in the channels for the programme,” he said.

Another suggestion is that Naidu should invite creative ideas on various developmental works or any innovative suggestions from the people, so that he would respond to them in his address during the programme, he further said.

“This is on the lines of Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme. For example, the chief minister can invite ideas and suggestions from the people on is Swarnandhra@2047 initiative being introduced by the state government from January 1. He can make a mention of these ideas during his speech in the programme,” the TDP leader said.

Another idea is to revive the Dial Your CM programme which Naidu had introduced in his earlier stint as the chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh between 1995 and 2004. Then, there were not many private television channels and Naidu would make use of Doordarshan to interact with people.

“In this method, people can dial up a dedicated number and speak to Naidu directly. They can raise questions pertaining to their constituency or give suggestions on various schemes. Naidu would note down every query or suggestion and pass them on the officials concerned to find a solution,” the TDP leader said.