Andhra Pradesh, Odisha up safety steps in wake of cyclone Murasu

Thousands of people have been relocated to safer areas in Odisha and at least 19 domestic flights have been cancelled in Andhra Pradesh as the eastern states are bracing for a fresh severe cyclone “Murasu” within a week after a very severe cyclone, even as some parts received heavy rainfall on Monday.

Strong waves crash onto the shore as cyclone Murasu approached the Andhra Pradesh coast, in Visakhapatnam. (ANI Video Grab)

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Murasu was centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 120 km east-southeast of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, and expects to make landfall between Nellore and Narsapur between late Monday and early Tuesday, with wind speed expected to cross 100 kilometre-per-hour. The wind speed will gradually reduce to 60-70 kmph six to seven hours after the landfall, the met department said.

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Also Read | Cyclone Murasu makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh, triggers heavy rain; thousands evacuated, coastal areas on alert

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Deep Dive Where and when did Cyclone Murasu make landfall, and how strong were its winds? Murasu made landfall on the south Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, between Nellore and Narsapur. Winds were reported at 100–110 kmph, with gusts reaching 120 kmph. What evacuation and safety measures did Andhra Pradesh and Odisha take for Cyclone Murasu? Odisha moved more than 1.6 lakh people to safer locations and prepared to evacuate more; some southern districts also closed schools. Andhra Pradesh evacuated people from vulnerable coastal areas and deployed NDRF personnel to support disaster response. Were flights and trains cancelled because of Cyclone Murasu? Yes. Flights were cancelled at airports including Vijayawada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam, and railway authorities cancelled nine trains as a precaution. Passengers were advised to check with airlines and railway authorities for updates.

{{^usCountry}} In Odisha, more than 160,000 people have been moved to safer areas and the state government is expected to relocate a total of 330,000 people. Some southern Odisha districts have announced closure of schools and colleges till November 3. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Odisha, more than 160,000 people have been moved to safer areas and the state government is expected to relocate a total of 330,000 people. Some southern Odisha districts have announced closure of schools and colleges till November 3. {{/usCountry}}

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In Andhra Pradesh, at least 19 domestic flights were cancelled at Vijayawada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam airports in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Three NDRF teams of 90 personnel have been deployed to support disaster management efforts.

In Tamil Nadu, heavy rains lashed several parts of Chennai and Tiruvallur on Monday with more rain expected on Tuesday. Over the past 24 hours, Madhavaram recorded 11 cm of rainfall, while Ennore Port recorded 10 cm. Nungambakkam also reported significant rainfall of 10 cm, an official said.