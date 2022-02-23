Andhra school principal asks girls to remove hijab, backtracks after stir

Amid the raging controversy across the nation over ban on Muslim girl students attending the classes in educational institutions wearing hijab, a school in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district ran into trouble on Tuesday for imposing similar restrictions on Muslim girls.

The principal of Vikas Public School at Yerragondapalem town, M Koti Reddy, stopped Muslim girls entering the school wearing burqa and hijab, stating they should attend the classes in proper uniform and not in the traditional dress.

The girls immediately called up their parents and brought the restrictions to their notice. Within an hour, a large number of men, women and youth, along with local Muslim religious leaders assembled at the school and entered into an argument with the school management.

Reddy explained to them that there had been no such restrictions in the school since its inception 15 years ago. “In view of the latest developments in some parts of the country, we have only asked the Muslim girls to remove their burqa and hijab after entering the school and attend the classes in uniform. They can wear the same, while going back to their homes,” he said.

However, a Muslim cleric wondered why the school was imposing such restrictions now and under whose pressure. The Muslim women raised slogans against the school management and demanded an apology from the principal.

As the situation was turning tense, police entered the scene to pacify the agitated mob. Meanwhile, Yerragondapalem Mandal Education Officer Anjaneyulu along with senior officials of his department, came there and held discussions with the Muslim elders and the school management.

Later, addressing the gathering, Anjajeyulu said the state government had not imposed any dress code in any educational institutions. “The Muslim girls can come to the school and attend their classes as usual as they have been doing all these days,” he assured.

He said if any school imposes any restrictions on the traditional dress of the Muslims, they could complain to authorities, who would take appropriate action.

The school principal, too, tendered an apology and assured that there would be no such restrictions in the school.

Last week, a popular college in Vijayawada -- Andhra Loyola College also hit the headlines by banning the Muslim girls from attending classes in their traditional dress. The college management later withdrew the rule following instructions from Krishna district administration.

