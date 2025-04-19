Menu Explore
Angaro ka ambar sa’: Kejriwal, wife Sunita dance to Pushpa 2 song at daughter’s engagement ceremony | Video

ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Apr 19, 2025 01:29 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, married her college friend Sambhav Jain on Friday.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was spotted dancing with his wife Sunita Kejriwal to the popular “Pushpa 2: The Rule” track “angaro ka ambar sa” during their daughter’s engagement ceremony held in Delhi on Thursday.

Arvind Kejriwal was spotted dancing with his wife Sunita Kejriwal to the popular “Pushpa 2: The Rule” track “angaro ka ambar sa” (via PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal was spotted dancing with his wife Sunita Kejriwal to the popular “Pushpa 2: The Rule” track “angaro ka ambar sa” (via PTI)

A video shared by news agency PTI captured the cheerful moment, showing the couple enjoying the song, originally performed by actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the film “Pushpa 2: The Rule”.

The engagement celebration took place at Delhi’s five-star Shangri-La Eros hotel.

Watch the video here:

Harshita Kejriwal tied knot to Sambhav Jain

Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, married her college friend Sambhav Jain on Friday, April 18. According to the Mint, the wedding ceremony was held at Kapurthala House in Delhi, the official residence of the Punjab chief minister when in the capital.

Harshita and Sambhav met while studying at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, where both were enrolled at the same time. Harshita pursued Chemical Engineering, while Sambhav is currently working as a project management consultant with a private firm.

The couple has also co-founded a healthcare startup named Basil Health. Harshita, the elder child and only daughter of Arvind and Sunita Kejriwal, has a younger brother, Pulkit, who is also studying at IIT Delhi.

After graduating in 2018, Harshita began her career as an Associate Consultant at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in Gurugram. The wedding marks a joyful new beginning for the couple.

