Angry over argument, army jawan shoots dead colleague in Jammu and Kashmir

An Army jawan allegedly shot dead his colleague following a spat with him in an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, police said Tuesday.

“Army Havialdar Rajesh Dakua was fired upon by his colleague at an army camp in Bhaderwah last night. He was brought to the hospital, where he died after ten minutes”, a senior police officer told PTI.

40-year-old jawan was posted at 4, Rastriya Rifles headquarters at Bhaderwah, he said adding that the jawan, who opened fired on his colleague is yet to be arrested as police have asked for his custody from the Army.

The exact reason behind the killing is not known, he said.

A verbal spat over some issue is the reason behind the havildar’s rage, an Army officer said, adding the accused will soon be handed over to the police.

A court of inquiry has been ordered into the incident, he said.

