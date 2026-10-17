Ankita Bhandari’s parents seek narco test on former BJP MLA

Parents of Ankita Bhandari, the 19-year-old resort receptionist whose body was found near Rishikesh in 2022, met senior officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the headquarters and sought narco-tests on former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore and actress Urmila Sanawar to establish the facts, people familiar with the development said.
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The parents, accompanied by BJP MP Anil Baluni, met two special directors, Manoj Sashidhar and Sampat Meena, and discussed other aspects of the case.
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The meeting came two days after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met them at a dharna they staged at India Gate against the appointment of former Uttarakhand BJP in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam as the Governor of Sikkim.
Ankita’s parents were detained by the Delhi police on Thursday from the India Gate, following which Rahul accused PM Narendra Modi-led government of trying to “silence” them.
“Today, Ankita Bhandari’s father, Virendra Singh Bhandari and mother, Soni Devi, met with senior officials at the CBI headquarters in Delhi and provided information regarding various aspects related to the case,” a CBI spokesperson said.
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“CBI officials assured them that the investigation would be conducted in a fair and impartial manner, with all aspects of the case being duly examined,” the spokesperson added.
Parents Seek Narco-Tests
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“CBI officials assured them that the investigation would be conducted in a fair and impartial manner, with all aspects of the case being duly examined,” the spokesperson added.
Parents Seek Narco-Tests
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“Ankita’s parents also gave a letter demanding narco-tests on both Rathore and Sanawar saying their audio recording recently went viral and it had allegations of involvement of a senior BJP leader in the case,” an officer requesting anonymity said.
Gautam has not been named as an accused in the case and has denied allegations linking him to Bhandari’s murder.
Political Reactions and Case Background
Meanwhile, Congress leaders in Uttarakhand on Friday conducted a bike rally here in Uttarakhand demanding justice in the Ankita Bhandari murder case and called for a stay on Dushyant Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim governor till CBI concludes its probe.
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Earlier, Uttarakhand police conducted an investigation in the case and arrested three accused persons. On May 30, 2025, the Additional District and Sessions Court in Kotdwar convicted the three accused - identified as Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta - and sentenced them to rigorous life imprisonment.
Ankita Bhandari worked at the Vanantra resort in Pauri Garhwal. She went missing on September 18, 2022, barely three weeks into the job, and her body was recovered from a canal days later. The case set off protests across Uttarakhand and sustained public anger over how the early investigation was handled.
Ends
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Ankita Bhandari’s parents ask the CBI to do?
They submitted a letter demanding narco-tests on former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore and actress Urmila Sanawar.
Who was convicted in Ankita Bhandari’s murder case?
Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta were convicted by the Additional District and Sessions Court in Kotdwar on May 30, 2025, and sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment.
Where did Ankita Bhandari work before she went missing?
She worked at the Vanantra resort in Pauri Garhwal.
Neeraj Chauhan is a senior journalist with Hindustan Times and an investigative reporter specialising in national security, terrorism, organised crime, narcotics, corruption, financial crime and complex investigations. With over 21 years of experience across Hindustan Times, The Times of India, The Indian Express and The Pioneer, he has built deep expertise in India’s internal security and law-enforcement landscape. Neeraj has extensively covered India’s principal investigative, intelligence and security agencies, including the NIA, CBI, ED, IB, R&AW, MHA and other central security forces. His work has included deeply reported investigations into terrorism, terror financing, cross-border crime, narcotics trafficking, cybercrime, financial fraud and political and corporate corruption. He has reported on some of the most significant terror attacks and security developments in India over the past two decades, including the Delhi serial blasts, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and the recent Pahalgam attack. His reporting has also chronicled the rise and decline of the Indian Mujahideen, the activities and subsequent crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI), Islamist extremist networks, the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgencies in the Northeast and Maoist violence. Some of Neeraj’s major breaking stories are in Aryan Khan drug case, Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, interception of a 3,000-kg Afghan heroin consignment worth about ₹21,000 crore at Mundra port, Sri Lanka easter bombings, Aarushi-Hemraj murders in Noida, 2G scam, coal block allocation scam, AgustWestland VVIP chopper deal and major bank frauds and extradition cases involving Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya. His reporting is marked by an ability to cultivate sources, analyse confidential and complex documents, and follow investigations over several years—from the initial breakthrough to chargesheets, trials and international legal proceedings. He specialises in making complicated security and investigative developments accessible while examining their wider implications for governance and public policy. A Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme Fellow at the University of Westminster, Neeraj also spent time at the Financial Times as part of the fellowship. He was also a Robert Bosch Media Ambassadors India-Germany Fellow, studying at the University of Tübingen and working with Der Tagesspiegel in Berlin. He has previously taught investigative journalism and crime reporting as a guest faculty member at the Times School of Journalism. Over more than two decades, Neeraj has established himself as an authoritative voice on India’s national security and investigative landscape, with his reporting closely followed by officials, investigators, lawyers, policymakers and readers seeking insight into some of the country’s most complex and consequential developments.
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