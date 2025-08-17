J&K rain havoc: 4 killed in Kathua flash floods, family buried in landslide, rescue on

At least four people were killed and six injured in flash floods after heavy rain in Ghati village and its surroundings in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Sunday. There was a flash flood in Ujh river due to torrential rains, officials told HT.(File/Representative image)

This comes just days after a similar incident caused by a cloudburst in Kishtwar district claimed at least 60 lives.

A family was also feared buried under debris after a landslide hit a place called Juthana Jod near Ghati in the early hours of Sunday. It was around the same time that suspected cloudbursts struck Ghati, a remote village in Rajbagh area of the district, and two other locations nearby, snapping access to the village due to flash floods.

“The incidents occurred between 3.30 and 4 am,” said inspector Ajay Singh from the the police station of Rajbagh area, “Advance parties have reached the area.”

Rescue teams in Ghati area in Rajbagh, Kathua

A joint team of the police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has reached Ghati to join the locals in rescue efforts. Bodies of four persons were recovered while six were rescued in an injured condition, officials told PTI.

Water has entered the industrial area, a Kendriya Vidyalala campus and the police station in Janglote, HT has learnt. The railway tracks and roads are also affected. The police station at Kathua saw major waterlogging too.

District police chief Shobhit Saxena confirmed the death toll and said, “There was no cloudburst, but there were flash floods. We have also informed the army; they are on a standby.”

A cloudburst, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, is a sudden downpour of over 100 mm of rain in just one hour. Technically, it was not immediately clear if the incident could be called a cloudburst.

Heavy rain over the past few days had led to sharp increase in the levels in Sahar Khad and Ujh rivers, officials told HT.

It was Ujh river that saw flash floods early Sunday, it is learnt.

Union minister Jitendra Singh also posted some details on X, and wrote: “The civilian Administration, Military and Paramilitary has swung into action. The situation being continuously monitored.”

Landslides hit Bagard and Changda villages, too, under the jurisdiction of Kathua police station and Dilwan-Hutli in Lakhanpur police station area but there was no major report of damage, PTI reported.

Earlier, at least 60 people, most of them pilgrims, were killed in flash floods on the Machail Mata Yatra route at Chasoti village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday afternoon.

Kathua is in a southern corner of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, bordering Punjab, while Kishtwar is in its northeast, next to Himachal Pradesh.

At the disaster site in Kishtwar district, security forces led by the Indian Army have intensified rescue operations, ANI reported on Sunday.

Major General APS Bal said, “We are also providing relief to the local people who have suffered due to this disaster.”

The Indian Army is leading ground operations, supported by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), police, and the local administration.