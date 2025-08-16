Kishtwar cloudburst havoc caught live on camera: Watch dramatic flash floods videos

The massive cloudburst that struck Chishoti village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir has left a trail of devastation, sweeping away houses, makeshift structures, and vehicles. At least 60 people have been killed, more than 100 injured, and many others are missing. Stranded pilgrims are helped across a water channel using a makeshift bridge a day after flash floods in Chishoti village, Kishtwar district. (AP )

Videos on social media show the moment the area was hit by the flash floods, capturing gushing water and pilgrims of the Machail Mata Yatra running for their lives amid screams and chaos.

A close-up video captures the sheer intensity of the flash floods, showing water surging violently through the area, sweeping away structures and uprooting trees in its path.

Families have reported 75 people missing, though locals and eyewitnesses suggest that hundreds may have been swept away by the flash floods and buried under boulders, logs, and debris, reported PTI.

Among the deceased are two personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of the local police.

A video posted by local news outlet Jammu Links, which has not been independently verified by HT, shows people running, getting out of vehicles, chanting, and crying.

Shot from a moving perspective, the footage is unsteady and not focused on any single location, capturing parked vehicles as water begins to flood the area.

Rescue operations are ongoing in the area, with PTI quoting officials that teams have pulled 167 people from under debris, 38 of whom are in serious condition.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said he had spoken with home minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the incident.

“The PM expressed grief over the loss of precious lives. The Prime Minister assured that there will be no shortage of support from the Centre for whatever assistance we require,” he said.

Flash floods caused damage to at least 16 residential houses and government buildings, three temples, four water mills, a 30-meter-long bridge, and more than a dozen vehicles, PTI reported.