46 dead in Kishtwar cloudburst; rescue operations intensify as dozens remain missing | 10 points

At least 46 people, including two CISF personnel, have died after a massive cloudburst triggered flash floods in the remote Chasoti village of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, leaving many others trapped. A view of the Chashoti area following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Kishtwar on Thursday. Rescue operations are underway.(ANI)

Rescue teams have pulled 167 people from the rubble, with 38 reported in serious condition. Police on Thursday night issued an advisory putting all sub-divisions on high alert, with dedicated teams stationed to respond to emergencies as the large-scale search and rescue operation continues.

“Relief and rescue efforts in Chasoti village continue in full swing, with dedicated police teams operating across all impacted areas to trace the missing,” PTI quoted a police spokesperson as saying.

Here are the details of the situation: