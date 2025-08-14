Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
Cloudburst hits Kishtwar’s Chishoti on Machail Mata Yatra route, casualties feared

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 14, 2025 01:35 pm IST

A cloudburst struck Chishoti village in the Padder sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday, triggering panic among locals.

The incident took place along the pilgrimage route, with officials yet to confirm the exact number of casualties. Initial reports suggest there could be a significant loss of life and property.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke to Kishtwar deputy commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma after being alerted by leader of opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly and local MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma.

“Massive cloud burst in Chositi area, which could result in substantial casualty. Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site. Damage evaluation and necessary rescue and medical management arrangements are being made. My office is receiving regular updates, all possible assistance will be provided,” Jitendra Singh posted on X.

This is a breaking story. We will update this report as verified details emerge.

 

