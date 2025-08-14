J&K Kishtwar cloudburst LIVE updates: 12 dead, Machail Mata yatra suspended
Jammu and Kashmir Kishtwar cloudburst LIVE updates: Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that he has spoken to Kishtwar's Deputy Commissioner, Pankaj Kumar Sharma and that the administration has swung into action.
Jammu and Kashmir Kishtwar cloudburst live updates: At least 12 people are feared dead in a massive cloudburst that hit a remote village - Chasoti- in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, reported PTI. Chosti village is the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata shrine, an annual pilgrimage which has now been suspended....Read More
A massive rescue operation is on at the site, said officials.
Horrifying visuals from the site show broken roads and water gushing. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, while reacting to the incident, said that he is “anguished” by the cloudburst and expressed condolences to bereaved families. He said that he has directed civil, police, army, NDRF and SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue and relief operations and and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected.
Jammu and Kashmir Kishtwar cloudburst LIVE updates: 2 NDRF teams moved from Udhampur to Kishtwar
Jammu and Kashmir Kishtwar cloudburst LIVE updates: Two teams of the National Disaster Relieg Force moved from Udhampur to cloudburst-hit area in Kishtwar, PTI reported citing officials.
Jammu and Kashmir Kishtwar cloudburst LIVE updates: Scary visuals from site show gushing water, broken roads
Jammu and Kashmir Kishtwar cloudburst LIVE updates: Jitendra Singh speaks to Kishtwar deputy commissioner
Jammu and Kashmir Kishtwar cloudburst LIVE updates: Union Minister Jitendra Singh said thate he spoke to Kishtwar's deputy commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma after he received an urgent message from Jammu and Kashmir's LoP and local MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma.
He added that his office is receiving regular updates and that all possible assistance will be provided.
Jammu and Kashmir Kishtwar cloudburst LIVE updates: Machail Mata yatra in J&K suspended following cloudburst
Jammu and Kashmir Kishtwar cloudburst LIVE updates: Kishtwar deputy commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma reaches the spot. Annual pilgrimage of Machail Mata shrine suspended following the cloudburst.
J&K cloudburst LIVE updates: Cloudburst could result in 'substantial casualty', says Jitendra Singh
J&K cloudburst LIVE updates: Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the massive cloud burst in Chositi area could result in substantial casualty.
“Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site. Damage evaluation and, necessary rescue and medical management arrangements being made,” he wrote on X.
J&K cloudburst LIVE updates: J&K Lt Governor says ‘anguished’ by cloudburst in Kishtwar
J&K cloudburst LIVE updates: J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha wrote on X, “Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for quick recovery of injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected."