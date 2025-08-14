J&K Kishtwar cloudburst LIVE updates: 12 dead, Machail Mata yatra suspended

Aug 14, 2025 2:52 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Kishtwar cloudburst LIVE updates: Union Minister Jitendra Singh said thate he spoke to Kishtwar's deputy commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma after he received an urgent message from Jammu and Kashmir's LoP and local MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma.

He added that his office is receiving regular updates and that all possible assistance will be provided.