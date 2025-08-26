Another dowry death in UP as Ballia man arrested after wife found hanging

After the infamous Greater Noida dowry case where the accused allegedly set his wife on fire, another man from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia city on Tuesday has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife over dowry demands. The accused was arrested near Bandha Road in Bedua on Monday and sent to jail while efforts are underway to arrest the two other accused, police said.(PTI file photo for representation)

Police found the body of 25-year-old Khushi Verma hanging inside her in-laws' house on Sunday, under suspicious circumstances, reported news agency PTI.

Khushi's family members claimed that her in-laws cremated her body without informing the police.

A case of dowry death was lodged on Monday against Khushi's husband Ravi Giri, brother-in-law Raju Giri, and her mother-in-law under relevant sections of the law, after her brother Rinku Verma filed a complaint, said superintendent of police Omvir Singh.

He further added that Ravi Giri was arrested near Bandha Road in Bedua on Monday and sent to jail, while efforts are underway to arrest the two other accused.

Citing the FIR, Singh said Rinku alleged that Khushi had married Ravi Kumar Giri two-and-a-half years ago and was being harassed for dowry by her husband and his family. On August 24, the accused allegedly killed her over the issue, he added.

Dowry demands to deaths: The deadly Greater Noida dowry case

On August 21, the 28-year-old Nikki Bhati was allegedly set ablaze in front of her child by her husband Vipin Bhati and her in-laws over persistent dowry demands.

The incident unfolded in front of their minor son, who said that the family poured ‘something’ on her before setting her on fire using a lighter, HT reported earlier.

In an video recorded by Nikki's sister Kanchan, who was married to Vipin Bhati's brother Rohit Bhati showed Nikki engulfed in flames. Kanchan claimed that her sister Nikki was set on fire by Vipin after an assault that day.

Noida Police has arrested Nikki's husband Vipin, her brother-in-law, father-in-law and mother-in-law in connection with the matter.

The murder was reportedly the culmination of months of hostility over Nikki's wish to run a beauty parlour and her active presence on Instagram, where she regularly posted reels with her sister, Kanchan.

On the day of the incident, police said, Nikki asked her husband to allow her to reopen the parlour she co-owned. Vipin refused, insisting that “women in the family are not allowed to run businesses or create social media content”, shortly after which she was allegedly assaulted and dragged by her hair, before her husband and in-laws set her ablaze.