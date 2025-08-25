Rajasthan teacher kills 3-year-old daughter, dies by suicide over harassment by in-laws

JODHPUR: A 32-year-old school teacher set herself and her three-year-old daughter on fire in Jodhpur district on Friday, accusing her husband and in-laws of harassing her. Police said a suicide note has been found (FILE)

Poice said the woman’s young daughter died on Friday and the woman succumbed to her injuries at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital the following day.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Mandore), Nagendra Kumar, said a suicide note was found during the police investigation, accusing the deceased’s husband, Dilip Bishnoi, and her in-laws of driving her to die by suicide.

“The woman, a resident of Sarnada Ki Dhani, mentioned the alleged torture as the reason for taking her own life and that of her daughter. The police have seized the deceased’s mobile phone, which has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further analysis. “We expect to uncover crucial information from the phone,” Kumar added.

In his complaint to the police, the woman’s father named her husband, his parents, sister and a friend for harassing his daughter.

According to the complaint, the woman’s in-laws had been harassing her for dowry ever since her marriage 12 years ago. The situation worsened after she gave birth to a daughter three years ago.

Police said she returned from school on August 22 and set herself and her daughter on fire. At the hospital, her father said she continued to blame her husband and in-laws for her death before her death. While it was not possible for the police to record her formal statement, the father said they had audio recordings of the woman accusing her in-laws of harassment.

