Ridhima Pandit reacts to Nikki Bhati's dowry death case: ‘They embody inhumanity’

Actor Ridhima Pandit is shocked and disgusted by reading about the recent crimes against women, especially the Greater Noida dowry death case in which 28-year-old Nikki Bhati was set on fire, allegedly by her husband and in-laws because she could not get them another ₹36 lakh from her parents. Ridhima has called for strict punishment against the culprits. Ridhima Pandit has called for harshest penalties for the accused.

On Monday, Ridhima took to Instagram Stories to reshare a post about three different crimes against women. Sharing the post on her Story, Ridhima wrote, “Three different cases Three cowards in the guise of men.”

“Bloody criminals! Dowry related crimes against women are fueled by greed that knows no bounds and cruelty that has no end,” she added.

The actor went on to call for harshest penalties for the accused.

“Look at these faces, they embody inhumanity. Our justice system must respond with the harshest penalties. Only then can we put an end to this brutality,” added the actor.

Earlier, actor Chinmayi Sripaada tweeted against the case, writing, “Everywhere else: Divorced daughter is better than a dead daughter Indian society: Daughter has to adjust to violence. Dead daughter is better so that we can all sit and cry for few days and move on as if nothing happened. She has to die anyway. This man will be out on bail and marry the next woman sooner or later.”

What do we know about the cases

The shocking case of dowry harassment has emerged from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where a 28-year-old woman, Nikki, was allegedly set on fire by her husband and in-laws after they demanded “ ₹35 lakh” from her family. Two harrowing videos of the incident have surfaced online. In one clip, a man and a woman are seen assaulting Nikki and dragging her out of the house by her hair. The second video shows her limping down the stairs after being set ablaze.

In another case, a pregnant woman was reported murdered by her husband in Hyderabad. She had filed a domestic violence case against him in 2024. According to the police, her 27-year-old husband allegedly strangulated her to death, then chopped up parts of her body and threw them in the Musi river. Further investigation is underway.

More about Ridhima Pandit

She has also showcased her adventurous side by participating in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in 2019, where she finished as the 2nd runner-up. Ridhima was also seen in Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. Ridhima was last seen in Netflix film, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar.