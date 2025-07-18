Ridhima Pandit on her Marathi film debut: Language shouldn’t be a barrier

Ridhima Pandit is set to make her big-screen debut with Maheshcha Badla, a Marathi film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. For the actor, the film isn’t just a professional milestone, it’s a personal tribute. “This is a dedication to my grandmother. She’s so proud that her Marathi mulgi is finally doing a film in her own language,” says Ridhima. Ridhima Pandit

She goes on, “My mother is Gujarati, so I really hope my next is a Gujarati film. Language shouldn’t be a barrier — I want to keep exploring different languages and stories.”

The 35-year-old, known for her breakout role in the TV show Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, reflects on her experience working in regional cinema so far: “Every project teaches you something, and with regional films, there’s a lot more time given to preparation and execution. But once you’re on set, those 12 hours just fly. It’s intense and fulfilling in a different way.”

Though she’s been away from TV since 2017, fans continue to ask about possible sequels to Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and Hum. She says, “It’s heartening that people still remember those characters. As an actor, all I can do is wait and hope the right roles come along again.”

Her recent role in Sikandar, an OTT project directed by Mira Nair, may have been brief, but it left a mark. “Even if the screen time wasn’t massive, the presence of my character mattered,” she says. Further, she talks about social media and how it impacts actors: “I didn’t come into this to be an Insta celeb. I came here to act. But unfortunately, casting is increasingly being driven by follower count. I’m in that odd space, not a newcomer, not the most known, and that’s a struggle in itself.” She is also vocal about resisting labels. “Yes, TV gave me fame, and I’ll always respect that. But I’m not just a TV actor: I’m an actor. Give me a stage, a street, a camera and I’ll perform. That’s who I am.