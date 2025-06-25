Ridhima Pandit on donating her eyes: It feels incredibly meaningful to me that my eyes could be of use to someone

Ridhima Pandit celebrated her birthday on June 25 with a deeper sense of purpose and reflection. She has successfully registered to donate her eyes. Talking about her decision, she tells us that her decision wasn’t influenced by timing, but rather a long-standing dream that happened to align with her birthday. Actor Ridhima Pandit on donating her eyes: It feels incredibly meaningful

“I’m deeply passionate about giving back to the community in any way possible, and this is something I wanted to do since I was a kid,” she says, recalling that she learnt about organ donation in school and was struck by the idea that one could still help others even after death. “It feels incredibly meaningful to me that my eyes could be of use to someone,” she shares.

Ridhima Pandit mentions that her inspiration came years ago when she read about actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pledging to donate her eyes. “As a kid, I remember being impressed. Inspired by her example, I finally completed the formalities and made the pledge,” says the 35-year-old. When asked about her family’s reaction, Riddhima tells us: “My entire family felt incredibly proud. They know that as an actor, I have a voice, a platform, and they are happy I am using it for the right reasons—hopefully to inspire others.”

Beyond her pledge, Ridhima mentions that she has grown as a person in life. “Unlike earlier years when birthdays were all about friends and parties, I now seek a more balanced celebration. This year, I spent time with family and later visited a temple,” she shares, adding that her family always tries to organise charitable activities on her birthday.

Ridhima wraps up by mentioning that she has a short trip planned— to the mountains, where she’ll be accompanied by several of her friends, albeit couples. “I’m the only single one in the group,” she laughs, adding, “I keep joking with them— ‘What is this? You guys are turning this into a couples retreat!’ But honestly, it’s not about the destination. It’s about who you’re with. And I’m going with my loved ones, so that’s what matters.”