Ridhima Pandit says 'No PR stunt' behind dating Shubman Gill rumours

Recent speculations linking actor Ridhima Pandit with cricketer Shubman Gill have stirred up the gossip mill. However, the 34-year-old has promptly quashed these rumours, asserting, “I don’t even know him”. Addressing claims it was a PR stunt, she dismisses them firmly and states, “Main react karu hi kyu, jo sach hai mujhe pata hain. I don’t want to give such perceptions an importance because that would be stupidity. If I wanted to do all this, I would have done it in Bigg Boss. I could have easily stayed in the show and made a name by mingling with someone for publicity, but I didn’t.” Ridhima Pandit and Shubman Gill

Pandit, who debut in 2016 in the TV show Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, tells us that she values her professional reputation over fleeting publicity stunts. “I have worked hard to reach where I am today. I want to be known for my work and not my relationships.”

Speaking about the pervasive nature of rumours in the entertainment industry, Pandit remarks, “It is so easy for a rumour to spread these days. It’s a good thing that they linked me with Shubman Gill, who is a promising cricketer and I respect him a lot. But, people could have linked me to somebody who is 75 years old, and log woh bhi maan jaate.”

Also Read: Ridhima Pandit interview: I will struggle to find good work, but refuse to do something regressive

The actress, who has been selective about her projects post her stint on Bigg Boss OTT, reveals, “Nothing that would have been worth my time has been offered to me yet. It’s a bit heartbreaking to keep waiting for good projects.”

Despite a brief hiatus from the limelight, Pandit remains optimistic about her future roles, including an upcoming OTT project by Neeraj Pandey. “I have no interest in doing numerous music videos or taking on small roles in TV shows. I am highly selective about the projects I choose, and I have no regrets about taking a brief break. My aim is not fleeting fame; I am here for the long haul,” she concludes.