Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s new pics from 2025 Cannes in a mauve pantsuit leave fans stunned; ‘Ye hui na baat Aish’

This year, Bollywood royalty and Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to the French Riviera to attend the 2025 Cannes Film Festival accompanied by her forever plus one, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Yet again, the actor left the internet in awe of her beauty and elegance while her mother-daughter videos from behind the scenes made fans go aww. Much to the delight of fans, unseen pictures of Aishwarya from Cannes have now gone viral on social media. These snaps are not from the red carpet, but reportedly from a shoot in France. Aishwarya Rai in Cannes

Ditching red carpet gowns and ethereal sarees, this time Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wowed in a mauve pantsuit. With just a ring on her hand to accessorise the OOTD, Aishwarya let her luscious hair in loose waves, her signature red pout and her aura do all the talking. The pastel colour looks absolutely breathtaking on Aishwarya and we can’t imagine many other stars pulling off this classy look. It’s subtle yet some how simultaneously magnificent! How does she do it? Well, much like us, the internet is in awe of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan yet again.

Showering love on Aishwarya’s unseen look from the French Riviera, a fan gushed, “Stunning! The soft pink/mauve color and the suit fitting were tailor made for her. The lip and hair are serving! This look is a breath of fresh air from how she's dressed in the past few years,” whereas another wrote, “Ye hui na baat aish 😍😍😍😍🎀.” A comment read, “Love this look so much. And her in the second slide,” while a fan opined, “This is her best look.” Meanwhile, another internet user claimed, “That insane face card ! 🔥 can still mog half the film industry.” Responding to this message, another netizen shared, “More like 80%.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, you truly are one of the most gorgeous women on planet earth!