Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actor Ridhima Pandit: Working with big actors never intimidated me

ByS Farah Rizvi
Jan 12, 2025 07:07 PM IST

Actor Ridhima Pandit feels her last film is surely leading to more substantial work

Actor Ridhima Pandit feels her last film, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar (2024), is surely leading to more substantial work.

Actor Ridhima Pandit
Actor Ridhima Pandit

"It gave me the right kick that actors wait for in their career. I remember when the trailer was out, many around me said, 'You're not even watching it.' I was like, 'The release will tell,' and thankfully, it did happen and with my work. I was able to silence such people," shares Pandit.

The actor recalls how she always wished to do a film with such a premise. "Getting selected for a Neeraj Pandey film within two hours after 50 people were tested for the same part is an achievement for me. Also, working with big actors never intimidated me. Because I didn't expect that I would be featured in every trailer."

Pandit has quite a few projects wrapped up but awaiting release. She adds how frustrating it is when an actor gives their heart and sweat to a project, and it doesn't see the light of the day.

"It's frustrating, but where do we go? My two films that were shot in the last couple of years are waiting to be released. My Marathi film, a remake of a beautiful South Indian film, is complete but it's just not releasing. Then there is another Telugu film that I am waiting to hear back on as well. Once all this is sorted, I am more than prepared to take up something new soon," she concludes.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On