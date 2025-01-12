Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actor Ridhima Pandit: Working with big actors never intimidated me

Actor Ridhima Pandit feels her last film, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar (2024), is surely leading to more substantial work. Actor Ridhima Pandit

"It gave me the right kick that actors wait for in their career. I remember when the trailer was out, many around me said, 'You're not even watching it.' I was like, 'The release will tell,' and thankfully, it did happen and with my work. I was able to silence such people," shares Pandit.

The actor recalls how she always wished to do a film with such a premise. "Getting selected for a Neeraj Pandey film within two hours after 50 people were tested for the same part is an achievement for me. Also, working with big actors never intimidated me. Because I didn't expect that I would be featured in every trailer."

Pandit has quite a few projects wrapped up but awaiting release. She adds how frustrating it is when an actor gives their heart and sweat to a project, and it doesn't see the light of the day.

"It's frustrating, but where do we go? My two films that were shot in the last couple of years are waiting to be released. My Marathi film, a remake of a beautiful South Indian film, is complete but it's just not releasing. Then there is another Telugu film that I am waiting to hear back on as well. Once all this is sorted, I am more than prepared to take up something new soon," she concludes.