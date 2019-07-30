Another Jaish commander killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Anantnag

india

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 19:39 IST

Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday said they have eliminated a top Jaish-e-Mohammad commander who was responsible for the killing of a Station House Officer in Anantnag and five CRPF personnel in south Kashmir in June.

Police identified the Jaish commander as Fayaz Panzoo who was active in south Kashmir.

“Big achievement. Another top Commander of #Jaish Fayaz Panzoo killed along with his associate. He was involved in attack on CRPF at Anantnag town on June 12, 2019 in which 5 CRPF Personnel were killed & SHO Arshad Khan was seriously injured who later succumbed to injuries,’’ tweeted J&K police spokesman.

The Jaish commander and another terrorist were killed in the encounter that began when police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Katoo Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

“Two terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter,“ the police spokesman. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were seized from the site of encounter, he said.

The police termed it as a clean operation and no collateral damage took place during the exchange of fire.

Last week a top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander from Pakistan, who was involved in two bomb blasts, including a car blast on army vehicle on Banihal national highway last month in which two army men lost their lives, was killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian area.

Police identified the slain commander as Munna Lahori alias Bihari, a Pakistan national. His associate Mir Zeenat, a local militant, was also killed in the same operation.

Security forces have so far killed 129 militants this year including the two killed in Anantnag on Tuesday while 75 security force personnel have lost their lives including 40 CRPF jawans in February 14 Pulwama suicide attack.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 19:39 IST