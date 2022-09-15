Home / India News / Anti-India graffiti on Swaminarayan temple; India raises issue with Canada

Anti-India graffiti on Swaminarayan temple; India raises issue with Canada

india news
Published on Sep 15, 2022 07:12 AM IST

The Indian high commission in Canada condemned the vandalism and urged the Canada authorities to investigate the incident. Indian-origin Canada MP Chandra Arya said this is not an isolated incident.

Toronto's Swaminarayan temple was defaced with anti-India graffiti.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

The BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Toronto was vandalised on Tuesday with anti-India slogans scribbled on the walls of the temple. The Indian High Commission condemned the incident and took up the issue with the Canadian authorities urging them to take prompt action on the culprits. “We strongly condemn defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators,” the high commission tweeted.

A video of the temple after defacement is doing the rounds on social media where Khalistani slogans can be seen on the walls. HT has not verified the authenticity of the video. Brampton South MP Sonia Sidhu expressed shock at the incident and tweeted, "We live in a multicultural and multi-faith community where everyone deserves to feel safe. Those responsible should be located to face the consequences of their actions.

Brampton mayor Patrick Brown expressed his disappointment over the vandalism. "This type of hate has no place in the GTA of Canada. Let's hope those criminals responsible are brought to justice quickly," he tweeted.

Indian-origin MP of Canada Chandra Arya said the incident is not isolated as Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted by this kind of hate crime in the recent past. "Vandalism of Toronto BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir by Canadian Khalistani extremists should be condemned by all. This is not just an isolated event. Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crime. Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned," the MP said.

canada
