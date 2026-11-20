The Union health ministry has proposed an amendment to the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, that would require manufacturers of antimicrobials to obtain central permission before they can apply to a state for a manufacturing licence. India News

The draft notification, G.S.R. 983(E) dated November 6, proposes to include antimicrobials in the definition of “new drug” under the rules, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday. Manufacturers would then need permission from the Central Licensing Authority (CLA) before applying for a manufacturing licence from the state licensing authority (SLA) concerned. “This is expected to strengthen central regulatory oversight and help ensure the quality, safety and efficacy of antimicrobial products,” the statement said.

The change would put a central check ahead of state licensing for antimicrobials. At present, state licensing authorities grant manufacturing licences for these products, and the amendment was prompted by concerns that some were cleared without adequate regulatory scrutiny, including studies such as bioavailability/bioequivalence and stability studies, according to persons aware of the matter.

The absence of such assessments may affect the quality, safety and efficacy of antimicrobial products and could make the problem of antibiotic resistance worse. “Substandard or ineffective antimicrobials can contribute to the development and spread of antimicrobial resistance, posing risks to patient safety,” the ministry said.

The change will apply prospectively, according to a senior health ministry official aware of the matter, who asked not to be named. Licences already granted will remain valid, and existing licence holders will not have to reapply, the official said.

The official described the proposal as part of a wider push. “The proposal is intended to serve as an additional regulatory safeguard against antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by strengthening oversight of antimicrobial products and ensuring appropriate scrutiny of their quality, safety and efficacy before the grant of new manufacturing licences. The measure is part of the Government’s broader efforts to promote the responsible use of antimicrobials, safeguard patient safety and address the growing public health challenge of AMR,” the official said.

AMR is a major global public health concern and a priority requiring coordinated action. The G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration also underscored the need to address it through a One Health approach.

The draft has been issued to invite objections and suggestions from stakeholders and the public within 30 days before the central government considers it for finalisation.