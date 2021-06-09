Anup Chandra Pandey takes charge as Election Commissioner of India

Former Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey took charge as the new election commissioner of India on Wednesday after being appointed for the post by the President.

The post fell vacant in April following the retirement of former chief election commissioner Sunil Arora.

The 1984-batch IAS officer graduated from Chandigarh’s Punjab Engineering College holds a master’s degree in business administration from Panjab University (Chandigarh) and a doctorate in ancient history from Bihar's Magadh University.

He was appointed as the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh from September 2017 to August 2019 and was earlier the state's industrial development commissioner.

The former bureaucrat has also served in the central government for four years as a joint secretary.

“In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Anup Chandra Pandey, IAS (Retd.) (UP: 1984) as the Election Commissioner with effect from the date he assumes the office,” a gazette notification released by President Ram Nath Kovind office late Tuesday evening read.

With Pandey’s appointment, he will join Sushil Chandra and election commissioner Rajiv Kumar, filling the top posts at the Election Commission of India (ECI) are full again ahead of elections in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh next year.

