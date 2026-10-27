'Apply through Form 6, name will be added': Karnataka CEO assures voters after 1 crore deleted in final electoral roll

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukumar on Tuesday urged voters whose names are missing from the final electoral roll to apply through Form 6, assuring them that their names will be added after verification.

The appeal comes after Karnataka published its final electoral roll on Tuesday, listing 4,55,00,011 voters. (PTI)

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“If your name is not there in the electoral roll, kindly apply through Form 6. Your name will definitely be added after due verification,” Anbukumar told news agency PTI.

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This comes after Karnataka’s final electoral roll was published, listing 4,55,00,011 voters, nearly 99.32 lakh fewer than the 5,54,32,314 registered before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The final list adds 8.64 lakh voters to the draft roll, which had excluded more than 1.07 crore names.

Also read | Karnataka’s final electoral roll published, nearly 1 crore names deleted

Anbukumar also urged people who have turned 18 to apply for voter registration immediately. Anbukumar said the state had conducted special drives and awareness campaigns to ensure voters knew how to enrol.

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{{^usCountry}} “I could assure, we have taken lot of special drives, campaigns and publicity campaigns. So, every voter is aware of and I specially appeal to voters who complete 18 years of age. The moment you complete 18 years of age, kindly apply immediately, definitely enrol your name into the electoral roll,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I could assure, we have taken lot of special drives, campaigns and publicity campaigns. So, every voter is aware of and I specially appeal to voters who complete 18 years of age. The moment you complete 18 years of age, kindly apply immediately, definitely enrol your name into the electoral roll,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Karnataka’s final electoral roll published

The constituency-wise electoral rolls are available on the Chief Electoral Officer’s website. Voters can also check their enrolment through the Election Commission’s electoral search portal.

Karnataka SIR list: How to check names

To check names, voters must select “Search by EPIC”, enter their voter ID number, choose Karnataka, complete the captcha and click “Search”. If the portal returns “No Result Found”, they must verify their details against the official electoral roll or contact election authorities before concluding that their names have been deleted.

The final electorate comprises more than 2.25 crore men, 2.29 crore women and 2,841 third gender voters. It includes over 6.83 lakh voters aged 18 and 19 and more than 3.92 lakh people above 85.

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The draft roll had removed 80.62 lakh names under the category of voters who had shifted residence or could not be found during enumeration. Another 16.39 lakh entries were deleted because the voters were recorded as dead, more than seven lakh as duplicates and 3.83 lakh under the category “Others”.

People whose names were removed as shifted or untraceable had to submit Form 6 applications to seek inclusion. Election authorities received 7,87,534 applications, including those from new voters.

(With inputs from Arun Dev)

Deep Dive What should I do if my name is missing from Karnataka’s final electoral roll? Apply for inclusion using Form 6. The Chief Electoral Officer said your name will be added after due verification. How can I check whether my name is on Karnataka’s final voter list? Use the Election Commission’s electoral search portal: select “Search by EPIC,” enter your voter ID number, choose Karnataka, complete the captcha and click “Search.” If no result appears, check the official electoral roll or contact election authorities before concluding your name was deleted. Why are there fewer voters on Karnataka’s final electoral roll? The final roll lists 4,55,00,011 voters, nearly 99.32 lakh fewer than the 5,54,32,314 registered before the Special Intensive Revision. The draft roll classified removed entries as shifted or untraceable, deceased, duplicates or other cases.

“I could assure, we have taken lot of special drives, campaigns and publicity campaigns. So, every voter is aware of and I specially appeal to voters who complete 18 years of age. The moment you complete 18 years of age, kindly apply immediately, definitely enrol your name into the electoral roll,” he added.

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The appeal comes after Karnataka published its final electoral roll on Tuesday, listing 4,55,00,011 voters. This is nearly 99.32 lakh fewer than the 5,54,32,314 voters registered before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).