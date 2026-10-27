Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

Karnataka’s final electoral roll published, nearly 1 crore names deleted

Karnataka final electoral roll: The final electorate comprises more than 2.25 crore men, 2.29 crore women and 2,841 third gender voters.

Updated on: Oct 27, 2026, 14:59:08 IST
By Arun Dev
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
Copy link
  • copy link

Karnataka’s final electoral roll was published on Tuesday, listing 4,55,00,011 voters, nearly 99.32 lakh fewer than the 5,54,32,314 registered before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The final list adds 8.64 lakh voters to the draft roll, which had excluded more than 1.07 crore names.

Karnataka final SIR list: The constituency wise electoral rolls are available on the Chief Electoral Officer’s website. (AFP/Representative)
Karnataka final SIR list: The constituency wise electoral rolls are available on the Chief Electoral Officer’s website. (AFP/Representative)

The constituency wise electoral rolls are available on the Chief Electoral Officer’s website. Voters can check also their enrolment through the Election Commission’s electoral search portal.

Karnataka SIR list: How to check names

To check names, voters must select “Search by EPIC”, enter their voter ID number, choose Karnataka, complete the captcha and click “Search”. If the portal returns “No Result Found”, they must verify their details against the official electoral roll or contact election authorities before concluding that their names have been deleted.

Deep Dive

Powered ByFAQAsk HT

The final electorate comprises more than 2.25 crore men, 2.29 crore women and 2,841 third gender voters. It includes over 6.83 lakh voters aged 18 and 19 and more than 3.92 lakh people above 85.

The draft roll had removed 80.62 lakh names under the category of voters who had shifted residence or could not be found during enumeration. Another 16.39 lakh entries were deleted because the voters were recorded as dead, more than seven lakh as duplicates and 3.83 lakh under the category “Others”.

People whose names were removed as shifted or untraceable had to submit Form 6 applications to seek inclusion. Election authorities received 7,87,534 applications, including those from new voters.

  • Arun Dev
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arun Dev

    Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

recommendedIcon
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/Karnataka’s Final Electoral Roll Published, Nearly 1 Crore Names Deleted
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • htauto-logo-v6-black
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes