Karnataka’s final electoral roll published, nearly 1 crore names deleted
Karnataka final electoral roll: The final electorate comprises more than 2.25 crore men, 2.29 crore women and 2,841 third gender voters.
Karnataka’s final electoral roll was published on Tuesday, listing 4,55,00,011 voters, nearly 99.32 lakh fewer than the 5,54,32,314 registered before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The final list adds 8.64 lakh voters to the draft roll, which had excluded more than 1.07 crore names.
The constituency wise electoral rolls are available on the Chief Electoral Officer’s website. Voters can check also their enrolment through the Election Commission’s electoral search portal.
Karnataka SIR list: How to check names
To check names, voters must select “Search by EPIC”, enter their voter ID number, choose Karnataka, complete the captcha and click “Search”. If the portal returns “No Result Found”, they must verify their details against the official electoral roll or contact election authorities before concluding that their names have been deleted.
Deep Dive
The final electorate comprises more than 2.25 crore men, 2.29 crore women and 2,841 third gender voters. It includes over 6.83 lakh voters aged 18 and 19 and more than 3.92 lakh people above 85.
The draft roll had removed 80.62 lakh names under the category of voters who had shifted residence or could not be found during enumeration. Another 16.39 lakh entries were deleted because the voters were recorded as dead, more than seven lakh as duplicates and 3.83 lakh under the category “Others”.
People whose names were removed as shifted or untraceable had to submit Form 6 applications to seek inclusion. Election authorities received 7,87,534 applications, including those from new voters.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArun Dev
Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.