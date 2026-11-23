Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik on Monday rejected allegations of irregularities in his foreign visits, saying he travelled abroad as the chief minister in Odisha’s interest. Patnaik described the allegations as false two days after the state government ordered a probe into his overseas trips,
“I had very limited travel abroad and only to deal with Odisha’s subjects and very important subjects. I understand some false allegations have been made about my travels and that of my officers. An appropriate reply will be given,” he said.
Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered the inquiry into the foreign visits of Patnaik, former bureaucrat VK Pandian and Indian Police Service officer Ravi Kant in 2022-23 and 2023-24.
SK Vashishth, principal secretary in the general administration department, will conduct the inquiry following allegations that records relating to the trips were incomplete and prescribed procedures may have been violated. Officials said the probe would seek to determine whether any illegality was committed and whether legal action was warranted.
In June 2022, Patnaik visited Italy and Dubai, where he attended a World Food Programme event, met Pope Francis at the Vatican and participated in an investors’ meet. Patnaik’s first ever trip abroad after becoming chief minister was in 2012 when he visited the UK. He met with the UK’s international development secretary Andrew Mitchel to discuss welfare and anti-poverty schemes in Odisha.
In April 2023, he led a business delegation to Japan and Singapore to attract investments. Pandian, then his private secretary, and IPS officer Ravi Kant accompanied him.{{/usCountry}}
In April 2023, he led a business delegation to Japan and Singapore to attract investments. Pandian, then his private secretary, and IPS officer Ravi Kant accompanied him.{{/usCountry}}
Activists, citing information obtained under the Right to Information Act, questioned the expenditure details of the visits, particularly those to Italy and Japan. The BJD has dismissed the allegations as politically motivated. It cited deputy chief minister Pravati Parida’s seven-day visit to London from November 2 to 9 in 2024 to promote tourism and attract investment.
The BJD demanded that the government disclose what tangible benefits Odisha’s tourism sector derived from the trip. It alleged that her entourage included non-official members. “The deputy chief minister is now on a visit to Indonesia and Bali with a large entourage while the winter session of the assembly is on. The BJD will raise this in the House, along with the foreign visits of other ministers and officials,” said BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.