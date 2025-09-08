Punjab flood rescue: Army at forefront, PM to visit tomorrow for personal assessment

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to flood-hit Punjab on Tuesday, where over 40 people have died and thousands displaced in devastation after rain and overflowing rivers, the Indian Army has been at the forefront of rescue and relief operations. Army personnel work with villagers to seal a breach in the Sutlej embankment in flood-hit Rour village in Ludhiana.(X/@VajraCorps_IA)

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar posted in X that PM Modi is “deeply concerned” and is visiting Punjab on September 9 “to personally assess the local conditions and understand the ground realities to provide maximum assistance”.

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited over the past few days, as did two central teams, while the state's AAP government and opposition parties Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alleged apathy by the union government.

Punjab is among the major places where the army has relentlessly engaged in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions, totaling 75 locations nationwide.

The efforts in Punjab have been particularly noteworthy, where 48 rescue columns were deployed, rescuing nearly 10,000 civilians, and extending medical aid to 4,700 individuals. The army also distributed 12,500 kilograms of essential supplies

Army helicopters have so far flown more than 250 hours, airlifting stranded villagers and delivering relief material to inaccessible areas, over the past month.

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar of the Western Command, Chandimandir, visited forward areas affected by recent floods in Jammu and Punjab.(ANI)

Additionally, nearly 500 security forces personnel, including those from the Border Security Force (BSF), were evacuated from forward posts in Lassian, Kasowal, and Darya Mansur, ensuring their safety, officials said.

An army personnel distributing relief material in a flood-affected area in Punjab.(X/@VajraCorps_IA)

In all, across states like Himachal Pradesh and J&K in particular, the Indian Army has mobilised at least 126 columns for rescue, and helped pull out more than 21,000 stranded civilians across the country this monsoon season.

To restore connectivity and sustain relief operations, army engineers have constructed 29 bridges, including one stretching 110 feet, besides strengthening bundhs at 12 locations.

The sheer scale of helicopter operations – 500+ flying hours – underlines the urgency and commitment with which soldiers have operated.