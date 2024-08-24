Imphal, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Saturday that the visit of Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi shows that the Centre is concerned about the ethnic violence in the northeastern state and is keen to restore peace. Army chief general's visit to Manipur shows Centre keen to restore peace: CM

He also said the chief of the army staff visited Manipur at a crucial juncture.

Singh, responding to media queries at the CM's Secretariat here, said, "The chief of army staff came along with three or four commanders, including that of Eastern Command. We deliberated on many issues and his main purpose was to restore peace in the state at the earliest. He also discussed issues in border areas and the crisis in the neighbouring country."

General Dwivedi reviewed the security situation along the international border in Manipur, an army statement said.

He lauded the efforts of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles towards the maintenance of peace and harmony in the area.

Singh said, "His visit at the crucial juncture of the state shows that the Centre is concerned about the crisis in Manipur and keen to restore peace. The army chief general instructed some of the senior officers to take action after due discussions with the government of Manipur."

Over 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjacent hills-based Kukis since May last year.

On the Suspension of Operations pact among the Centre, the Manipur government and Kuki militant outfits, Singh said, "There has been no concrete instruction from the Centre about this."

The CM had earlier informed the assembly that the state cabinet, after seeing the unwanted activities of the militant groups, withdrew from the pact in March 2023 and the agreement had not been extended from February 29 this year.

The SoO pact was signed by the Centre, the Manipur government and two conglomerates of Kuki militant outfits – Kuki National Organisation and the United People’s Front . The pact was signed in 2008 and extended periodically thereafter.

As part of the SoO pact, a joint monitoring group , comprising representatives of central and state government agencies, the KNO and UPF, was formed to oversee adherence to the ground rules.

Singh also thanked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and all the members of the Assam assembly for their initiatives to pass a Bill to allow the Manipuri language as an associate official language in four districts of the state.

"It is a long-standing demand for the Manipuris residing in Assam and I want to show my appreciation, on behalf of the state, to Sarma and all other members of the Assam assembly."

