Army Major accused of killing officer’s wife sent to 4-day police custody

An Army Major, arrested for allegedly killing another officer’s wife, was on Monday sent to four-day police custody by a Delhi court.

Metropolitan Magistrate Manisha Tripathy granted custody of Major Nikhil Handa to the police after it said he has to be taken to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to make certain recoveries including his clothes and weapon used to commit the crime.

Handa was arrested from Meerut on Sunday for his alleged involvement in the killing of another Major’s wife in west Delhi on Saturday.

The woman’s body was found with her throat slit near Brar Square in the Delhi Cantonment area.

Initially, the police was informed that a woman had died in an accident. Later, when they inspected the body, it was found that her throat was slit, the police had said.

The accused had allegedly run a car over her face and the body in order to make the incident appear as an accident, the police has alleged.

The woman was dropped at the Army Base Hospital in her husband’s official vehicle by a driver.