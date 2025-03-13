Army officer accused of sexual harassment by wife of junior in Shillong: Police
ByDavid Laitphlang
Mar 13, 2025 10:58 PM IST
The incident took place on the evening of March 10 and the woman, the wife of a Colonel, filed a complaint at the Madanrting police station, the SP said.
SHILLONG: A senior Indian Army officer has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing the wife of his junior at the Officers’ Mess in Shillong, police officials said on Thursday.
East Khasi Hills superintendent of police Vivek Syiem said that the accused, a Brigadier, has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 75(2) (sexual harassment), 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman), and 351 (criminal intimidation).
A police officer has been deputed to investigate the matter. Authorities are expected to record statements and gather evidence before taking further action, the SP said.