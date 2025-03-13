Menu Explore
Army officer accused of sexual harassment by wife of junior in Shillong: Police

ByDavid Laitphlang
Mar 13, 2025 10:58 PM IST

The incident took place on the evening of March 10 and the woman, the wife of a Colonel, filed a complaint at the Madanrting police station, the SP said.

SHILLONG: A senior Indian Army officer has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing the wife of his junior at the Officers’ Mess in Shillong, police officials said on Thursday.

Police said a FIR has been registered against the Brigadier-rank army officer (FILE)

East Khasi Hills superintendent of police Vivek Syiem said that the accused, a Brigadier, has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 75(2) (sexual harassment), 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman), and 351 (criminal intimidation).

A police officer has been deputed to investigate the matter. Authorities are expected to record statements and gather evidence before taking further action, the SP said.

