Army’s Research and Referral Hospital gets new commandant

New Delhi: Lieutenant General Ajith Nilakantan (HT Photo/sourced)

Lieutenant General Ajith Nilakantan will take over as the commandant of the Delhi-based Army Hospital (Research and Referral) on Friday, army officials aware of the matter said.

Nilakantan was earlier serving as director general of hospital services (armed forces). He will take charge replacing Lieutenant General AK Jindal, who retired on Thursday, said officials.

An alumnus of Trivandrum Medical College, Nilakantan was commissioned into the Army Medical Corps in April 1987. He completed his Master of Surgery in ENT (ear nose and throat) from the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.

He also has acquired training in head and neck oncosurgery at the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, the officials said.

His previous appointments include deputy commandant of the RR hospital and the commandant of the Eastern Command Hospital in Kolkata.

He has also headed the department of ENT-head and neck surgery in various super speciality and apex hospitals of the Amed Forces Medical Services, including Command Hospital (Eastern Command), Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment, Army College of Medical Sciences, Delhi and the RR hospital.

Nilakantan was also the professor and head (ENT-HNS) at Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.

Nilakantan has been awarded commendation cards by the army chief and general officer commanding-in-chief for his meritorious service.

The Commendation Cards of the Indian Army are awarded by the Chief of the Army Staff or general officer commanding-in chiefs for “acts of gallantry, distinguished service, or devotion to duty”.