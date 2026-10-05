Itanagar, Two media bodies in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday said several journalists in the state have reported that videos and other content on social media concerning the Upper Siang Hydropower Project have either become inaccessible in India or access to their accounts has been restricted.

Arunachal media bodies flag social media curbs on Siang hypropower reports

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Expression "serious alarm", the Arunachal Press Club Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists in a joint statement demanded immediately restoration of legitimate journalistic content restricted solely in connection with reporting on a project.

They also demanded a clear explanation from authorities "for every restriction imposed on journalists or news organisations", asserting that the duty of the press is to document all sides fairly and fearlessly.

"Journalism cannot be treated as an inconvenience merely because reports from the ground are uncomfortable, critical or contrary to an official narrative," said the joint statement.

The two journalist bodies said the project is of immense public importance, involving development, environment, displacement, indigenous rights, national interest and the future of communities along the Siang.

"At a time when the project is witnessing intense public debate, protests and dialogue between the government and affected communities, restricting legitimate journalistic reports risks denying citizens information essential for informed public discourse," the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} C and UWJ demanded that if any authority has sought the blocking or restriction of legitimate project-related news reports, C and UWJ demand immediate disclosure of the legal basis, authority and specific grounds for such action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} C and UWJ demanded that if any authority has sought the blocking or restriction of legitimate project-related news reports, C and UWJ demand immediate disclosure of the legal basis, authority and specific grounds for such action. {{/usCountry}}

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"The government must clarify whether directions have been issued to social media platforms to restrict SUMP-related reports, videos, accounts or other journalistic content," they said.

The two bodies demanded immediate restoration of legitimate journalistic content restricted solely over Upper Siang Hydropower Project coverage and sought an explanation for restrictions imposed on journalists or news organisations.

Protesters against the hydropower project in Siang region have been demanding an immediate stop to the ongoing Pre-Feasibility Report activities and survey work for the project proposed on the Siang River. They have also sought withdrawal of security forces deployed in areas likely to be affected by the proposed project.

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However, the government has maintained that the 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project would drive economic and social growth, generate employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth, and strengthen water and energy security for the state and the nation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.