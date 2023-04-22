Arunachal looks to boost ITBP’s recruitment from areas near LAC

Arunachal Pradesh government is reaching out to youth in border villages near Line of Actual Control (LAC), asking them to join the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) that guards international border in the northeastern state, as they are familiar with the terrain, local tribes and their culture. The force currently has around 180 outposts on the entire 3,488km long India-China border from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh. (PTI)

The recruitment push is in line with the Union home ministry’s recruitment policy, which states that 20% vacancies in border guarding forces such as ITBP, Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Assam Rifles should be allotted to border districts within the responsibility of the respective armed force.

“We are encouraging people residing in border districts to join the CAPFs (central armed police forces) by availing the 20% allotted seats,” chief minister Pema Khandu said. “Not only is it important for keeping the border population from migrating, but it is also a great employment opportunity.” The state is in touch with the ITBP and the central ministry in this regard, Khandu said.

The Centre had in February approved stationing seven more battalions, or around 9,400 personnel, for the ITBP’s additional 47 border outposts and 12 staging camps, out of which six battalions have been earmarked for Arunachal Pradesh alone. The force currently has around 180 outposts on the entire 3,488km long India-China border from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh. The longest border of 1,080km it guards is in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Having new battalions means ITBP will need more men. People who know local dialects and culture will be an asset for the force,” a Union home ministry official said. “It is a fact that the border population currently has poor representation in the border guarding forces.”

Union home minister Amit Shah is closely monitoring the implementation of the recruitment scheme and has directed the director generals of border forces to hasten the process.

Shah also launched the Vibrant Villages Programme in Kibithoo, Arunachal Pradesh, during his two-day visit near the LAC on April 10-11. The programme aims to develop infrastructure and increase India’s presence near the border in response to China’s repeated attempts to change the LAC. Since the India-China border is not fully demarcated, and both sides have different perceptions of the LAC, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops often transgress into the disputed area.

Assam Rifles, which is one of the six CAPFs and guards India’s border with Myanmar, had informed a parliamentary standing committee on home affairs in February that during 1965, around 65% of soldiers of the force were from northeastern states, which has gradually reduced to 20-22% in the present time. “The low representation of local people in Assam Rifles affects operations and intelligence gathering as the jawans belonging to other parts of the country are not familiar with the terrain, local languages and culture of the region,” Assam Rifles had informed the committee. HT reviewed the report of the committee released in March.

The policy for recruitment of constables, revised in 2017, from border districts states that recruitment rallies should be organised by respective paramilitary forces in border districts where vacancies remain unfilled. “For ensuring that the youth from only concerned district participate in such rallies, appropriate identifications like domicile certificate, Aadhaar number, Voter ID Card and Ration card etc. could be accepted. Wide publicity, preferably in the local language, about the recruitment of personnel for CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) in the states/border districts may be ensured by Staff Selection Commission and CAPFs,” the revised policy states.

The sanctioned strength of all six central paramilitary forces is 10,15,237. There is shortage of 83,127 personnel, according to latest home ministry data.

Internal security expert Sameer Patil called the induction of local resident in force a welcome step. “The induction of the locals in the paramilitary forces is a welcome development. The locals’ knowledge of the terrain would be a big plus for the forces. Moreover, it also provides employment opportunities for them and gives them a sense of being a stakeholder in managing the security of their place,” Patil said.