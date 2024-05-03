Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: SC hears Delhi CM's plea challenging ED arrest
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News LIVE: The Supreme Court resumed hearing today the plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. A Bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will take up the matter at 2 pm. ...Read More
During the previous hearing on April 30, the apex court stated that the ED would need to justify the timing of Kejriwal's arrest on March 21, which occurred merely a week after the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha election came into effect.
Justice Khanna told ASG SV Raju, representing ED, “Liberty is very exceedingly important, you can't deny that. The last question is with regard to the timing of the arrest, which they (Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer) have pointed out, the timing of the arrest, soon before the general elections.”
Earlier this month, the Delhi high court upheld Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, saying the agency had no other option as he was not joining the probe.
Before the court's observation, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Arvind Kejriwal, said MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy was forced to make a statement against the Delhi chief minister in lieu of bail to his son Raghav.
AM Singhvi is leading arguments for Arvind Kejriwal
Singhvi: Mere mention of a company cannot lead to arrest of Managing Director. This is my argument
(With inputs from Live Law)
AM Singhvi leading arguments for Arvind Kejriwal
Singhvi (reads): A public prosecutor is not expected to show a thirst to reach the case in conviction of the accused somehow or other. Argues PP is not part of investigating agency, he must independently apply his mind, reports Live Law.
Singhvi cites Shivnandan Paswan v. State of Bihar on approver and confessional statements, reports Live Law
Singhvi: All evidence on which I am arrested is pre-2023 end. Every material is as in July, 2023. Same evidence relied in Manish Sisodia's case. Money trail chart was the same.
(With inputs from Live Law)
Singhvi: Every material as in july, august 2023 remains same and i am on the necessity to arrest. The counter of ED has a money trail which is the replica as in Manish Sisodia case and thus nothing has changed. Therefore in this evidence, all remains same. Please now see the evaluation of the material
(as quoted by Bar and Bench)
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News LIVE: Hearing begins
The Supreme Court hearing on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest has commenced.
AAP starts signature campaign against CM's arrest
The AAP on Thursday held several public meetings across Delhi, urging the people to vote for the INDIA bloc candidates in the May 25 Lok Sabha polls in the city and launched a signature campaign against the arrest of party chief Arvind Kejriwal. Two whiteboards were put up at Lajpat Nagar for the people to write their messages for the Delhi Chief Minister who is lodged in Tihar Jail till May 7. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. AAP Jangpura MLA Praveen Kumar said the signature campaign will be conducted in different parts of the city to show the BJP that the people of Delhi love their chief minister. Copy Retry