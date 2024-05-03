Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: SC hears Delhi CM's plea challenging ED arrest

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News LIVE: The Supreme Court resumed hearing today the plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. A Bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will take up the matter at 2 pm. ...Read More

During the previous hearing on April 30, the apex court stated that the ED would need to justify the timing of Kejriwal's arrest on March 21, which occurred merely a week after the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha election came into effect.

Justice Khanna told ASG SV Raju, representing ED, “Liberty is very exceedingly important, you can't deny that. The last question is with regard to the timing of the arrest, which they (Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer) have pointed out, the timing of the arrest, soon before the general elections.”

Earlier this month, the Delhi high court upheld Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, saying the agency had no other option as he was not joining the probe.

Before the court's observation, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Arvind Kejriwal, said MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy was forced to make a statement against the Delhi chief minister in lieu of bail to his son Raghav.