Arvind Kejriwal begins day-long meditation to 'pray for country'

On the occasion of Holi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal began a seven-hour-long meditation from 10 am on Wednesday. The CM will conduct a day-long pooja for the "betterment of the country". (PTI)

Taking to Twitter, AAP shared pictures of Kejriwal meditating and said, "Today Kejriwal ji will pray for the country."

Prior to starting meditation, Kejriwal paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal said that those doing good work are being arrested.

Vipassana is said to be one of India's oldest meditation practices.

The Delhi Chief Minister on Tuesday announced that he will meditate today and not celebrate Holi in the wake of the arrests of party leaders Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia.

In a video message, the Delhi Chief Minister said that the country's situation is worrying and therefore he will pray for the country.

Kejriwal also said that Sisodia and Jain are in jail but no action has been taken against Adani.

"A country where the Prime Minister jails people who provide good education and good health facilities to people and supports those who rob the country, it is worrying. I will meditate and pray for the country. If you also think what Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing is wrong and you, too, are worried about the country, then I urge you, after celebrating Holi, please take out time to pray for the country," he added.

The Chief Minister said he was not worried about Jain and Sisodia being in jail.

"They are brave and are ready to sacrifice their lives for the country. But the sorry state of affairs in the country worries me," he said.

Satyendar Jain was arrested in May last year and Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.