Call in the army, says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after fresh violence erupts in 2 pockets of east Delhi

india Updated: Feb 26, 2020 11:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

As a fresh round of violence erupted in two east Delhi localities, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked Home Minister Amit Shah to call the army to instil confidence in people. Kejriwal said the police, despite all its efforts, had been unable to control the situation.

“Army shud (should) be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately,” the Aam Aadmi Party boss tweeted on Wednesday morning. Kejriwal said that he would also write to Home Minister Amit Shah to make the request.

The army can only be called at the request of the civil administration of the state concerned. Chief Minister Kejriwal, however, doesn’t have a say in Delhi because the national capital is a union territory with a legislature. Police and public order comes under the central government.

Chief Minister Kejriwal, however, has been under intense pressure to play a more active role in quelling the violence than he has played over the last few days. Earlier in the morning, students of Jamia Millia Islamia had also attempted to gherao his residence to push him to do more. Police had stepped in promptly, used water cannon to disperse them and then detained them at a police station.

