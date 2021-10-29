Aryan Khan will have to surrender passport, to report to NCB office every Friday: 14 bail conditions

Aryan Khan will have to surrender his passport to the court and will not leave Mumbai without the permission of the investigating officer of the drugs-on-cruise case. Apart from these bail conditions, the Bombay high court has mandated that Aryan Khan will not make any statement regarding the present proceeding to the media. The bail conditions are the same for Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, all who have secured bail on Thursday. As the investigation will go on, they will have to attend the NCB office every Friday. Unless "prevented by reasonable cause', they will have to attend the future court hearing days. Once the trial begins, they should not delay the trial. And as and when the NCB calls them, they will have to report to the NCB office, the bail conditions read.

Aryan Khan gets bail in drugs case after 3 weeks, to be back home by this week

The judge has fixed a PR bond of ₹1 lakh each with one or more sureties for the release of the three, reports said.

If any of these bail conditions is violated, then the NCB is entitled to apply for cancellation of bail straightaway, the court said. The three have been asked to not indulge in any activities similar to the cruise party from where there were arrested on October 3.

Justice NW Sambre on Thursday granted bail to the three arrested in the high-profile drugs-on-cruise case. However, the accused are still behind bars as the lawyers were waiting for the detailed order, which is yet to be uploaded. The bail conditions have been disclosed on Friday.

These are the 14 bail conditions for Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun

1. Each of them will have to execute a personal bond of ₹1 lakh with one or more sureties in a similar amount.

2. They shall not attend any such party from where they were arrested.

3. They shall not try to establish communication with co-accused or any person involved directly or indirectly in similar activities.

4. They shall not undertake any action prejudicial to the proceedings before the special court.

5. They shall not make any attempt to tamper evidence, influence witnesses -- neither personally, nor through anyone.

6. They shall surrender their passports to the special court immediately.

7. They are barred from making any statement in any form in the media, including social media.

8. They shall not leave the country without permission from special judge NDPS.

9. To travel outside Mumbai, they will have to inform the investigating officer and will have to give him the itinerary.

10. They will have to report to the NCB Mumbai office each Friday between 11am and 2pm to mark their presence.

11. They shall attend all the dates in the Court unless prevented by any reasonable cause.

12. They shall join the investigation as and when called upon to do so before the authorities of NCB.

13. Once the trial begins, they shall not in any manner try to delay the trial.

14. If they violate any of these terms, NCB shall be entitled to straightaway apply to the Special Judge/Court for cancellation of their bail.

The bail conditions also forbid them to try to establish any connection among themselves.

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay high court after they spent over three weeks in jail. They have been accused of drug possession and consumption, though Aryan Khan was not found with drugs. For Aryan, the NCB slapped 'conscious possession' alleging that he was aware that his friend Arbaaz Merchant was carrying drugs.

After the bail was granted, all eyes are on the release of Aryan Khan as celebrations broke out outside Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat in Mumbai from Thursday evening.