As covid cases dip, SC announces resumption of physical hearings from Feb 14

The Supreme Court has decided to revert to physical hearing of cases on Wednesdays and Thursdays from February 14, citing “significant” decline in Covid-19 cases. Issuing notification on Monday evening, the top court administration said that SOP dated October 7, 2021 will stand revived from February 14.

This SoP mandates only physical hearings on Wednesday and Thursday while allowing hybrid hearing on Tuesdays. Hearing of cases on Mondays and Fridays are to be done strictly through video-conferencing.

The October 7, 2021 circular, however, also provided for a discretion with judges to allow virtual hearings even on Wednesdays and Thursdays if Covid-19 cannot be followed due to sheer number of lawyers in a case.

The fresh notification issued on Monday has referred to a “significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases and positivity rate”, and recent orders issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on opening educational institutions and other establishments in the national capital. The top court has shifted to complete virtual hearings from January 2 in the wake of onslaught by the third Covid-19 wave. Three lawyers per party will be allowed inside courtrooms while clerks can carry files up to courts, the SOP stated.

On Saturday, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) wrote to the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana urging to resume physical hearing with strict compliance to Covid protocols.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON