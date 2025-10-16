As Sudha, Narayana Murthy opt out of caste survey, Karnataka minister has a question: ‘When Centre does it…’

A Karnataka minister had a loaded question for Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty over her refusal to participate the state government's caste survey. Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on March 8, 2024. (PTI File)

"As a government, we cannot force anyone to participate in this," Santosh Lad, labour minister in the Congress government, said. The survey is not mandatory.

Then he wondered if she would stick to her position when the BJP-led central government conducts the census, which is scheduled next year and comprises a caste count too. "I hope she can say the same then too," he remarked, as per NDTV.

He was also asked if it makes a difference when influential people like Sudha Murty and her husband and Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy choose to opt out. "Who is influential or not, is subjective. It is very debatable. I don't think it would have any impact on society," he said.

An author and philanthropist, she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in March of 2024 by President Droupadi Murmu.

Her contention in the signed refusal is that data about their family's caste would not help the government. She stated, “We do not belong to any backward class. Hence, participating in this survey will not be of any help to the government. Therefore, we decline to participate.”

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC) is carrying out the Social and Educational Survey that began on September 22 and scheduled to be done by October 19.

Expected to cost ₹420 crore, the survey has 60 questions. A report is to be submitted to the state government by the end of the year.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has also reacted to the Infosys couple's non-participation: “We cannot force anyone to participate in the survey, it has to be done voluntarily.”

The state government has argued that the caste survey will promote a more equitable society. It added that the data will help in better implementing the welfare schemes and more effectively empower deprived and vulnerable groups.