Ashok Chavan likely to join BJP, day after quitting Congress

Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan is likely to join the BJP today in Mumbai, a day after he resigned from the Congress delivering a major blow to the party in the state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election which Congress will be fighting as part of INDIA bloc with Uddhav Sena and Sharad Pawar's NCP. On Monday, Chavan did not specify his future plan and asserted that he was not in talks with any political party but said that he would announce his next step within 48 hours. Speculations were rife that he would join the BJP, but Chavan denied a specific BJP link on Monday and said he did not decide anything. Ashok Chavan resigned from the Congress on Monday.(PTI)

While Maharashtra Congress has been witnessing big-ticket exits, this is the first that would help BJP directly as Milind Deora and Baba Siddique chose BJP's allies in Maharashtra -- Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP -- but not BJP itself.

Rajya Sabha seat for Ashok Chavan?

After Ashok Chavan's resignation, it was speculated that he might get a Rajya Sabha berth from the BJP. Uddhav Thackeray said it would be disrespectful to martyred soldiers if Chavan is sent to the Rajya Sabha. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier gone to Nanded (Chavan's home district) and spoken about corruption committed by Ashok Chavan. They had said Chavan disrespected families of the martyred soldiers...But if the prime minister sends him (Chavan) to Rajya Sabha, it will amount to disrespecting our soldiers," Uddhav said.