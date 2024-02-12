Ashok Chavan quits Congress: Devendra Fadnavis' ‘aage dekhiye…’ reaction

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday reacted to former chief minister Ashok Chavan quitting the Congress saying several leaders are feeling “suffocated” in the grand old party. The BJP leader also hinted towards more defections from Congress and other opposition parties. Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis

“Several tall leaders of other parties want to join the BJP. Especially, several Congress leaders are in touch with us because of the behaviour of the senior leaders. They are feeling suffocated in their party...Who all are in our contact that will be revealed soon…Aage aage dekhiye hota hai kya (wait and watch what happens next),” Fadnavis told the media.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

In a major setback to the Congress's Maharashtra unit, Ashok Chavan on Monday wrote to Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Pataole announcing his resignation from the grand old party, hours after he met state Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Ashok Chavan is the third senior leader to desert the grand old party in Maharashtra after former South Mumbai MP Milind Deora and former MLA Baba Siddique.

“Today i.e. on Monday, February 12, 2024, I have tendered my resignation as Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from 85-Bhokar Assembly Constituency to the Assembly Speaker Rahulji Narvekar,” Chavan in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ashok Chavan served as the Lok Sabha MP from 1987 to 1989 and was re-elected to the lower house in May 2014. He served the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for three terms starting in 1999 till May 2014.

The former Congress leader served as the CM of Maharashtra from 2008 to 2010. However, on November 9, 2010, the Congress party asked him to resign from the chief ministerial position after corruption allegations against him relating to the Adarsh Housing Society scam.

(With inputs from ANI)