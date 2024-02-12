Ashok Chavan reacts to ‘what next’ query, Congress says he attended strategy meet yesterday

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan reacted to his shocking exit from the Congress on Monday, saying he hasn't decided to join any other party yet. He said he will reveal his next plan of action after 48 hours. Meanwhile, confounded with the sudden resignation, the Congress pointed out that Chavan had attended the party's strategy meeting on Sunday. Ashok Chavan hasn't revealed the reason for his move. (PTI file photo)

"I have resigned from the Assembly membership as an MLA. I have given my resignation to the Speaker. I have resigned from the Congress Working Committee and Congress primary membership. I have not decided to join any party. I will clear my stand on joining a party after two days," he said.

Chavan said so far he hasn't had any discussions with the Congress MLAs in Maharashtra.

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said his exit is unfortunate and shocking.

"Ashok Chavan's decision is unfortunate and shocking. We don't know what compulsion he had or what pressure was put on him. He even participated in our strategy meeting yesterday. Don't know what happened in night that he decided to quit the party," he said.

He added that all the MLAs are firmly backing the Congress.

Congress leader of opposition Vijay Wadettiwar said Chavan didn't discuss anything with him.

“Ashok Chavan's resignation is shocking. The reason for the sudden resignation is not clear. He did not discuss it with me. I have worked with him for 16 years. He will explain the reason for his resignation. The way BJP is breaking the party (Congress)...voters will teach them a lesson.”

After Chavan announced his resignation, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said "betrayers" don't realise their exit opens up vast new opportunities for those whose growth they have always stunted.

“When friends and colleagues leave a political party that has given them much -- perhaps much more they deserved -- it is always a matter of anguish,” Ramesh said, without naming Chavan.

"But to those who are vulnerable, THAT Washing Machine will always prove more attractive than ideological commitment or personal loyalties," he said in a post on X.

"These betrayers don't realise that their exit opens up vast new opportunities to those whose growth they have always stunted," Ramesh said.

Chavan’s exit from the Congress comes days after senior Maharashtra Congress leaders Baba Siddique and Milind Deora quit the party.

With inputs from ANI