 Chavan reacts to ‘what next’ query, Congress says he attended strategy meet | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Ashok Chavan reacts to ‘what next’ query, Congress says he attended strategy meet yesterday

Ashok Chavan reacts to ‘what next’ query, Congress says he attended strategy meet yesterday

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Feb 12, 2024 04:40 PM IST

Ashok Chavan said he will reveal his next plan of action in two days.

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan reacted to his shocking exit from the Congress on Monday, saying he hasn't decided to join any other party yet. He said he will reveal his next plan of action after 48 hours. Meanwhile, confounded with the sudden resignation, the Congress pointed out that Chavan had attended the party's strategy meeting on Sunday.

Ashok Chavan hasn't revealed the reason for his move. (PTI file photo)
Ashok Chavan hasn't revealed the reason for his move. (PTI file photo)

"I have resigned from the Assembly membership as an MLA. I have given my resignation to the Speaker. I have resigned from the Congress Working Committee and Congress primary membership. I have not decided to join any party. I will clear my stand on joining a party after two days," he said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Chavan said so far he hasn't had any discussions with the Congress MLAs in Maharashtra.

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said his exit is unfortunate and shocking.

"Ashok Chavan's decision is unfortunate and shocking. We don't know what compulsion he had or what pressure was put on him. He even participated in our strategy meeting yesterday. Don't know what happened in night that he decided to quit the party," he said.

Also read: Ashok Chavan, who once led revival of Maharashtra Congress, resigns from party

He added that all the MLAs are firmly backing the Congress.

Congress leader of opposition Vijay Wadettiwar said Chavan didn't discuss anything with him.

“Ashok Chavan's resignation is shocking. The reason for the sudden resignation is not clear. He did not discuss it with me. I have worked with him for 16 years. He will explain the reason for his resignation. The way BJP is breaking the party (Congress)...voters will teach them a lesson.”

After Chavan announced his resignation, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said "betrayers" don't realise their exit opens up vast new opportunities for those whose growth they have always stunted.

“When friends and colleagues leave a political party that has given them much -- perhaps much more they deserved -- it is always a matter of anguish,” Ramesh said, without naming Chavan.

Also read: Ashok Chavan, after Milind Deora and Baba Siddique, resigns from Maharashtra Congress

"But to those who are vulnerable, THAT Washing Machine will always prove more attractive than ideological commitment or personal loyalties," he said in a post on X.

"These betrayers don't realise that their exit opens up vast new opportunities to those whose growth they have always stunted," Ramesh said.

Chavan’s exit from the Congress comes days after senior Maharashtra Congress leaders Baba Siddique and Milind Deora quit the party.

With inputs from ANI

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India Newsalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vaibhav Tiwari

    Multimedia journalist with over 12 years of experience. Loves news, lives for motorcycles, music and movies!

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On