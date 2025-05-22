Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad released from Sonepat jail

Ashoka University associate professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad has been released from Sonepat district jail after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail on Wednesday. Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad being escorted by Haryana Police personnel after his arrest in Sonepat on Sunday. (PTI File)

Mahmudabad, who heads the political science department at Ashoka University, was arrested on May 18 over a social media post regarding “Operation Sindoor,” India's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The post led to two FIRs filed against him by BJP youth leader Yogesh Jatheri and Haryana State Commission for Women chairperson Renu Bhatia, alleging that his comments promoted enmity and undermined national integrity.

The Supreme Court, while granting bail, criticised Mahmudabad's choice of words and emphasised the need to balance freedom of expression with civic responsibility.

The apex court also ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the intent and context of his statements.

Mahmudabad's arrest sparked widespread criticism from academics, human rights activists, and political leaders, who viewed it as an infringement on academic freedom and free speech.

The Faculty Association of Ashoka University condemned the arrest, describing the charges as “groundless and untenable.”

NHRC seeks report on Ali Khan Mahmudabad’s arrest

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also issued a notice to the Haryana Director General of Police, expressing concern over potential violations of Mahmudabad's rights during his arrest and custody.

In a statement, the commission said it had come across a May 20 media report that “contains a gist of the allegations on the basis of which he has been arrested.”

“It discloses prima facie that the human rights and liberty of the said professor have been violated. Therefore, it has deemed it to be a fit case for taking suo moto cognisance of the reported incident,” the statement added.

Ashoka University welcomed the Supreme Court’s intervention in the case. “We are relieved and heartened by Prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad being granted interim bail by the Hon’ble Supreme Court. It has provided great comfort to his family and all of us at Ashoka University,” it said in a statement.