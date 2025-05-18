‘Calculated harassment’: Ashoka University faculty on Prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad's arrest over Op Sindoor remarks

The Ashoka University Faculty Association on Sunday came to the defence of Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad after he was arrested for his remarks on Operation Sindoor, India's military strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and PoK. Ali Khan Mahmudabad is an associate professor and the head of the department of political science at Ashoka University, Sonipat, (Ashoka University)

In a statement, the faculty association condemned the arrest of Prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad, calling the charges against him ‘groundless and untenable’

“We condemn the calculated harassment to which Professor Mahmudabad has been subjected: after being arrested early in the morning from his home in New Delhi, he was taken to Sonipat, not allowed access to necessary medication, and driven around for hours without any communication about his whereabouts,” the statement read.

The faculty association vowed support for their colleague, whom they called an invaluable member of the university community, a deeply responsible citizen, and a friend to his students.

“Professor Mahmudabad is well-versed in diverse literary and linguistic traditions and is a widely acclaimed expert and scholar of history and political science in South Asia and beyond. In all of his writing, both for academic and wider public fora, he has emphasized the importance of justice, pluralism, and solidarity, and has always advocated a profound respect for Constitutional values and morality,” it added.

The statement further said that Professor Mahmudabad has taught his students and colleagues what it truly means to be a good citizen-scholar: rational, critical, yet deeply respectful and generous in their engagement with the world around them.

“All members of the Ashoka community can attest to his personal kindness, his concern for others, and his tireless commitment to sharing his knowledge and resources. We demand the immediate and unconditional release of Professor Mahmudabad and the dropping of all charges against him,” the statement further read.

The case against Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

The arrest of Prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad comes days after the Haryana State Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of his comments on Army Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, the faces of India's Operation Sindoor.

In a notice, the commission stated that his remarks undermined women officers in the Indian armed forces and fomented communal discord.

“I am very happy to see so many right-wing commentators applauding Colonel Sophia Qureishi, but perhaps they could also equally loudly demand that the victims of mob lynchings, arbitrary bulldozing, and others who are victims of the BJP's hate mongering be protected as Indian citizens. The optics of two women soldiers presenting their findings is important, but optics must translate to reality on the ground, otherwise it's just hypocrisy,” an excerpt from his post read.

Here is what Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad said.

The Haryana State Commission has interpreted his remarks as “an attempt to vilify national military actions”.