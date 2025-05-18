What did arrested Ashoka University professor say about Operation Sindoor?

Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who recently sparked a controversy after his remarks on social media about India's ‘Operation Sindoor,' has been arrested, police said on Sunday. Haryana State Commission for Women said Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad's remark on Operation Sindoor undermined women officers.(Ali Khan Mahmudabad/X)

The arrest comes days after the Haryana State Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of his comments on Army Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

In a notice, the commission stated that his remarks undermined women officers in the Indian armed forces and fomented communal discord.

What did Ashoka University professor say on Op Sindoor?

Mahmudabad had described the initial media briefings on ‘Operation Sindoor’ by women officers-- Col Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as “optics” and “just hypocrisy”.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh had held media briefings along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during the initial phase of Operation Sindoor, India's military action on Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Haryana State Commission has interpreted his remarks as “an attempt to vilify national military actions”.

In a post on Facebook, which was attached with the notice by the commission, Mahmudabad had written, “I am very happy to see so many right-wing commentators applauding Colonel Sophia Qureishi but perhaps they could also equally loudly demand that the victims of mob lynchings, arbitrary bulldozing and others who are victims of the BJP’s hate mongering be protected as Indian citizens.”

Mahmudabad, in his response to the summons, stated that his social media posts on Operation Sindoor and the women officers involved were not misogynistic and that he was being censored.

“The screenshots attached to the notice make it clear that my remarks have been completely misunderstood and that the Commission has no jurisdiction whatsoever in the matter. The Women's Commission is a body that serves an important function; however, the summons issued to me fails to highlight how my post is contrary to the rights of or laws for women,” he wrote on X.