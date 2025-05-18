Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad arrested for remarks on Operation Sindoor briefings

Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad has been arrested for his remarks on social media about India's ‘Operation Sindoor’ against terror groups based in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Ali Khan Mahmudabad is an associate professor and the head of the department of political science at Ashoka University, Sonepat.(HT File)

“Ali Khan Mahmudabad, associate professor at private university in Haryana, arrested for his remarks on Operation Sindoor,” a police official told news agency PTI.

The arrest comes days after the Haryana State Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of his comments. In a notice, the commission stated that his remarks undermined women officers in the Indian armed forces and fomented communal discord.

Mahmudabad, in his response to the summons, stated that his social media posts on Operation Sindoor and the women officers involved were not misogynistic and that he was being censored.

In a statement released on X, the professor stated, "The screenshots attached to the notice make it clear that my remarks have been completely misunderstood and that the Commission has no jurisdiction whatsoever in the matter. The Women's Commission is a body that serves an important function; however, the summons issued to me fail to highlight how my post is contrary to the rights of or laws for women."

Mahmudabad said he had appreciated that Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh had been chosen for the press conference to represent India's diversity.

“I even applauded members of the right wing who supported Colonel Qureshi and invited them to have the same attitude for common Indian Muslims who face demonisation and persecution on a daily basis. If anything, my entire comments were about safeguarding the lives of both citizens and soldiers. Furthermore there is nothing remotely misogynistic about my comments that could be construed as anti-women,” he said.

Operation Sindoor

Indian armed forces hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7 under Operation Sindoor in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 22 people, mostly tourists.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh had held media briefings along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during Operation Sindoor, India's military action on Pakistan last week.

What did Ali Khan Mahmudabad say?

Mahmudabad referred to the media briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’ conducted by women officers as “optics” and “just hypocrisy”. The Haryana State Commission viewed his comments as “an attempt to vilify national military actions”.

In a Facebook post included in the commission’s notice, Mahmudabad stated, “I am very happy to see so many right-wing commentators applauding Colonel Sophia Qureishi but perhaps they could also equally loudly demand that the victims of mob lynchings, arbitrary bulldozing and others who are victims of the BJP’s hate mongering be protected as Indian citizens.”