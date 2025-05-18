Operation Sindoor: Who are the members of Pakistan's delegation formed to mimic India's diplomatic push?

Hours after India revealed it would send several delegations comprising politicians to apprise the world about Operation Sindoor, Pakistan mimicked New Delhi's move as it announced on Saturday that it will send a delegation of politicians as well. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked Bilawal Bhutto to assume the leadership of the delegation.(AFP file photo)

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that he will send a diplomatic team to important world capitals to present the country's stance.

Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

New Delhi announced on Saturday it would send seven all-party delegations to key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Shehbaz Sharif called India's diplomatic push "propaganda".

State-run Radio Pakistan reported that Shehbaz Sharif “decided to send a high-level diplomatic delegation to important world capitals to expose Indian propaganda”.

Sharif has asked Bilawal Bhutto to assume the leadership of the delegation.

"I was contacted earlier today by Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif], who requested that I lead a delegation to present Pakistan’s case for peace on the international stage. I am honoured to accept this responsibility and remain committed to serving Pakistan in these challenging times," Bilawal wrote on X on Saturday.

Who would be the members of the delegation?

Apart from Bilawal Bhutto, the delegation includes energy minister Musadik Malik, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khurram Dastgir Khan, senator Sherry Rehman, former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, Muttahida Qaumi Movement lawmaker Faisal Subzwari, former foreign secretaries Tehmina Janjua and Jalil Abbas Jilani.

The delegation would visit the United States, the UK, Brussels, France, and Russia.

Operation Sindoor

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India on May 7 attacked terrorist installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Rattled by India's resolute action against terrorism, Pakistan attacked civilian areas and the Indian military installations with drones and other projectiles. India thwarted Islamabad's attacks and damaged Pakistan's air bases in retaliatory strikes.

The four-day hostilities ended after Pakistan's DGMO called his Indian counterpart and asked for cessation of hostilities.

With inputs from PTI