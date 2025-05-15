Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says he is ready for peace talks with India
On May 10, India and Pakistan had come to an understanding to cease all military action against each other after days of cross-border conflict.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that he was ready to engage in peace talks with India after the two countries came to an understanding on May 10 to halt all military action, reported Reuters.
The tensions between the two countries had flared after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam had led to the death of 26 civilians. The Resistance Front (TRF) an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba had claimed responsibility for the terror attack.
On May 7, India had carried out a series of precision strikes, as a part of Operation Sindoor, on terrorist infrastructure at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).
India and Pakistan underwent four days of intense armed confrontation using drones, missiles and long-range weapons before reaching a bilateral understanding on ceasing military action on May 10.
EAM Jaishankar says India only willing to talk on terror
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday stated that India was willing to talk to Pakistan, granted that they would agree to tackle terrorism and shut down terrorist infrastructure in their country.
The minister said, “I think the Prime Minister made it very clear that the only talks with Pakistan will be on terror, that Pakistan has a list of terrorists who need to be handed over, they have to shut down the terrorist infrastructure,” he said. “They know what to do. We are prepared to discuss with them what is to be done on terrorism. Those are the talks which are feasible.”
Jaishankar also pointed out that the Cabinet Committee on Security and the government were very clear that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 “will continue to be held in abeyance until cross-border terrorism by Pakistan is credibly and irrevocably stopped”.